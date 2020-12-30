Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 11.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 171,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 102,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

