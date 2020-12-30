home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.04

home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €21.04 ($24.75) and last traded at €20.26 ($23.83), with a volume of 361180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.63 ($21.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get home24 SE (H24.F) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.64 million and a P/E ratio of -28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.83 and a 200-day moving average of €12.72.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.