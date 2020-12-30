SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.33

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.33 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 141,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

