Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 5.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 1,406,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,016,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.
About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.
