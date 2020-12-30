Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 5.8%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10. 1,406,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,016,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

