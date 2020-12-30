ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Trading Up 7.4%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 176,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 81,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

