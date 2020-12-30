XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $566,444.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000165 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,022,942 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

