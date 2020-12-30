Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,870.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $130,870.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033152 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.74 or 0.01509967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 41,338,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,089,052 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

