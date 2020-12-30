VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,903.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $62,903.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

