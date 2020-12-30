Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.49 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $327.90 million and $38.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00133467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00593305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00157845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00312177 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,975,379 coins and its circulating supply is 485,448,587 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

