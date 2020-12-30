Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,474.78 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,474.78 and $39.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.33 or 0.99443236 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.