IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 161.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,979. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

