Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 1,928,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,098,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock worth $30,840,780 over the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

