Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 8,366 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 308.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,086,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 820,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 291,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

