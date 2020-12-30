Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 1,087,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,915,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,547,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

