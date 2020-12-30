The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 11.5%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares dropped 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,303,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 643,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Container Store Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

