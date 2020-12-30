Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.33 and last traded at $126.44. Approximately 5,833,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,952,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -279.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $1,094,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,099 shares of company stock worth $16,411,555. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 55.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

