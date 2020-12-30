Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.33

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1112675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sibanye Gold stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

