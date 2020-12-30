Hedget Hits Market Cap of $3.38 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006855 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $326,266.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

