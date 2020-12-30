Offshift Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $45,694.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,987.09 or 0.99434403 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

