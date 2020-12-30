Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.94 ($64.64).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of DAI traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.19 ($68.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.89. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €59.93 ($70.51). The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,006.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

