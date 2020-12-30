Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.93.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 36,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,315. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.