Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,557. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Innoviva by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

