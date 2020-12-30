SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.82. 3,597,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 863,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

