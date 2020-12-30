Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48. 1,050,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,614,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

