CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 5.5%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 2,705,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,406,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

