Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.36. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

