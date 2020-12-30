Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.17. Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Zimtu Capital Corp. Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

