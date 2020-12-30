Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 319.9% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $112,316.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00133426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00187312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00582174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

