Balancer (BAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.48 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00046489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $90.48 million and $42.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00582110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00313331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.