WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.90. 1,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,057. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

