GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$12.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93.

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

