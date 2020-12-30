GMB Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $23,136.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. During the last week, GMB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

