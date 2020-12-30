Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $25,965.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00291877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDAX, Bittrex, BitMart, Upbit, Mercatox, DEx.top, BitForex, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.