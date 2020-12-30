Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.18 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $52.18 million and $38.21 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00187406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00583304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00313404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

