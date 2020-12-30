-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,788. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

