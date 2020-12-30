Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.86

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.86 and last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 3141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. BidaskClub lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Glaukos by 26.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Glaukos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 356,018 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

