Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.33

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.33 and last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 38215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.