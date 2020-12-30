GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.34

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 341553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of C$608.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

