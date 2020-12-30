Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.41. Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 416 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$33.81 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

About Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

