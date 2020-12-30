Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 20,777 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

