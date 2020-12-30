AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.82. 611,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 486,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AT. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.64 million and a P/E ratio of 483.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$225,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $944,630.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

