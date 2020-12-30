Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.66). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,493. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

