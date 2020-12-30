EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $435,777.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,978.74 or 0.99436822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00043997 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

