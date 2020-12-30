Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $669,871.48 and $26,094.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00290549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,282,548 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

