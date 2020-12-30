PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $33,453.43

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $33,453.43 and $6.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,978.74 or 0.99436822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00043997 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

