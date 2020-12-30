$1.01 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Herc posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Herc by 679.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $67.32.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

