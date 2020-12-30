Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $130.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.97 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,930 shares of company stock valued at $468,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,912,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,161. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

