Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.61. Kelso Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.