Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $3.90. Gevo shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 271,664 shares trading hands.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.