INT Chain (INT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

